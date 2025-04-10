K V Prasad's book explores Parliament's role in shaping foreign policy

Indian Parliament: Shaping Foreign Policy

Author: K V Prasad

Publisher: KW Publishers

Pages: 217

Price: ₹1,580

Considering that Parliament was conceived of as the pivot of our political edifice, the publication of Indian Parliament Shaping Foreign Policy, which examines the role of Parliament in foreign policymaking, is useful and well-timed. It comes at a time when opposition parties have demanded a discussion of foreign policy issues on the floor of Parliament, especially the impact of Donald Trump’s tariffs on April 2 and discussions on passing of the Immigration and Foreigners Bill of March 2025. Earlier the government had stonewalled demands for a discussion