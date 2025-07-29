Mehran Gul's debut book decodes the innovation ecosystem through its people

The New Geography of Innovation: The Global Contest for Breakthrough Technologies

by Mehran Gul

Published by

HarperCollins

368 pages ₹599

For anyone fascinated by questions about technological innovation, why it happens, what makes it happen and so on, this book has some wonderful case studies. For example, France saw the emergence of a private initiative, Station F, which has become a symbol of France’s ambition to become the tech capital of Europe. When Emmanuel Macron inaugurated the facility in 2017, he made a pitch for why this is the place for the smartest people with the biggest dreams. “I like to compare