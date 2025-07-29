Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 11:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / Mehran Gul's debut book decodes the innovation ecosystem through its people

Mehran Gul's debut book decodes the innovation ecosystem through its people

We see the United States as the source of just about all the technologies that define modern life, and most of the companies that created them are based there. But is that changing

Book
premium

The author, Mehran Gul, attended Yale, where he was a Fulbright scholar, Fox International fellow, and teaching fellow at Yale. | Image: The New Geography of Innovation

Ajit Balakrishnan Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 11:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The New Geography of Innovation: The Global Contest for Breakthrough Technologies
by Mehran Gul
Published by 
HarperCollins
368 pages   ₹599
  For anyone fascinated by questions about technological innovation, why it happens, what makes it happen and so on, this book has some wonderful case studies. For example, France saw the emergence of a private initiative, Station F, which has become a symbol of France’s ambition to become the tech capital of Europe. When Emmanuel Macron inaugurated the facility in 2017, he made a pitch for why this is the place for the smartest people with the biggest dreams. “I like to compare
Topics : Book Reviews Book Reviews & Features BOOK REVIEW books Environment
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon