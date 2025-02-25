Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 11:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / Michael Sheridan's book explores the Xi enigma and China's power dynamics

Michael Sheridan's book explores the Xi enigma and China's power dynamics

It is hard to shake the feeling that the book fails at multiple levels, principally because of the author's biases

The Red Emperor: Xi Jinping and His New China
Premium

The Red Emperor: Xi Jinping and His New China

Gunjan Singh
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Red Emperor: Xi Jinping and His New China
Author: Michael Sheridan
Publisher: Hachette India
Pages: 368
Price: Rs 999 
  Ever since Xi Jinping came to power in 2013, there has been a rush among scholars and policymakers to understand him. This is no surprise. The man in command of the world’s second-largest economy with one of the largest armies and populations will inevitably be the focus of global attention. Mr Xi sustains this interest by cultivating a mysterious persona, constantly surprising the world with his policies, a pattern that sets him apart from the last two generations of leaders.
  This
Topics : BS Opinion Xi Jinping China BS Reads Book reading BOOK REVIEW China Communist Party

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon