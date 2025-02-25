Michael Sheridan's book explores the Xi enigma and China's power dynamics

The Red Emperor: Xi Jinping and His New China

Author: Michael Sheridan

Publisher: Hachette India

Pages: 368

Price: Rs 999

Ever since Xi Jinping came to power in 2013, there has been a rush among scholars and policymakers to understand him. This is no surprise. The man in command of the world’s second-largest economy with one of the largest armies and populations will inevitably be the focus of global attention. Mr Xi sustains this interest by cultivating a mysterious persona, constantly surprising the world with his policies, a pattern that sets him apart from the last two generations of leaders.