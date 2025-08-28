The Call of Music: Recording journeys of resilience for the sake of art

Musicians often choose their path not out of choice, but from a persistent inner calling, a driving need for their being. In her latest book, reputed Hindustani classical vocalist Priya Purushothaman traces the experiences of eight singular voices in Hindustani classical music that have deeply inspired her. As a musician, the journeys of these individuals reminded Ms Purushothaman of the hardships that artistes have endured purely for the sake of their art. “Their stories, some heard and some unheard, form the contemporary landscape of this art,” she writes in the book’s Introduction.

During the pandemic,