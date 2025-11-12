The Cell and the Soul: Anand Teltumbde's searing account of state power

The Cell and the Soul

by Anand Teltumbde

Published by Bloomsbury India

256 pages ₹699

In Indian society, children are told if they studied hard and got a good job, they would have the liberty to do whatever they want. Anand Teltumbde did exactly that. He is an IIT and IIM alumnus, worked in the public sector and rose to become a managing director of a corporation before leaving to become an academic. This successful middle-class background gave him confidence that his indictment of the caste system and demands for social justice would