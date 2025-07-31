Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 12:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Book / The CIA Book Club reveals how the West won minds behind the Iron Curtain

The CIA Book Club reveals how the West won minds behind the Iron Curtain

How the CIA, instead of pursuing scandalous swashbuckling interventions, smuggled books to weaken the Iron Curtain and offer Eastern Europe a glimpse of an alternative future

CIA Book Club Cover
premium

The CIA Book Club: The Best-Kept Secret of the Cold War

Kanika Datta
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 12:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The CIA Book Club: The Best-Kept Secret of the Cold War
by Charlie English
Published by HarperCollins
361 pages   ₹699
  For earnest Indian university students, at least until the eighties, George Orwell’s 1984 and Animal Farm, and Alexander Solzhenitsyn’s The Gulag Archipelago were standard social reading. These and other “intellectual” books, readily available and easily borrowed, were discussed threadbare during adda sessions, the duration of which depended on the number of classes we felt compelled to miss. It is striking to discover, then, that for contemporaries behind the Iron Curtain, these and many other authors — including Agatha Christie! — were
Topics : Book BOOK REVIEW Cold War Book reading
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon