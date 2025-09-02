The Red Bull story: Book reveals private man behind the successful brand

The Red Bull Story: The Unbelievable Success of Dietrich Mateschitz and his Energy Drink Empire

By Wolfgang Furweger

Published by Kallisti Publishing

223 pages ₹399

On Saturday, October 22, 2022, an email was sent out to the 15,500 Red Bull employees in 175 countries. It informed them that Dietrich Mateschitz had died. The mail was signed by Dietrich’s family, relatives, friends, and closest associates.

This was the public acknowle- dgement the founder and driving force behind the Red Bull empire was dead. The only issue, as Wolfgang Furweger points out, was that some outsiders, who kept close track of Red Bull and its