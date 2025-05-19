The Storypreneur's Playbook: Journeys to an emerging startup destination

The Storypreneur’s Playbook by Nitin Babel & Prateek Roy Chowdhury Published by Penguin Business 248 pages ₹399 Few things in the world can match the joy of building something special with a college or university friend. The shared experience of campus life, with its highs and lows, creates bonds that can last well into one’s professional life if they are nurtured with respect and love. Few things in the world can match the joy of building something special with a college or university friend. The shared experience of campus life, with its highs and lows, creates bonds that can last well into one’s professional life if they are nurtured with respect and love.

Nitin Babel and Prateek Roy Chowdhury befriended each other while studying at the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur. Mr Babel went on to become the cofounder of an artificial intelligence startup called Niki.ai. Mr Roy Chowdhury developed