Business Standard
Home / Book / 'Think Like The Minimalist': A practical guide for creative minds

'Think Like The Minimalist': A practical guide for creative minds

Could minimalist thinking offer a formula for creative ads? Two IITians outline a step-by-step process in their book

Book Review
Premium

THINK LIKE THE MINIMALIST: Master the Art and Science of Crafting Thought Provoking Design

Ambi Parameswaran Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

THINK LIKE THE MINIMALIST: Master the Art and Science of Crafting Thought Provoking Design
Author: Chirag Gander & Sahil Vaidya
Publisher: Penguin
Pages: 192
Price: Rs 550
  In the award-winning TV series Mad Men, there is a scene in which the creative director of the ad agency Sterling Cooper, Don Draper, points to a page of the New York Times. The page contains a full-page ad for the car brand Volkswagen. “Guys, this is the future of advertising,” Draper says. The ad to which he was referring had the pithy headline “Think Small”. The car is shown in a tiny size in the corner
Topics : advertising Advertisment Book reading BOOK REVIEW BS Reads

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon