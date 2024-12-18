'Think Like The Minimalist': A practical guide for creative minds

THINK LIKE THE MINIMALIST: Master the Art and Science of Crafting Thought Provoking Design

Author: Chirag Gander & Sahil Vaidya

Publisher: Penguin

Pages: 192

Price: Rs 550

In the award-winning TV series Mad Men, there is a scene in which the creative director of the ad agency Sterling Cooper, Don Draper, points to a page of the New York Times. The page contains a full-page ad for the car brand Volkswagen. “Guys, this is the future of advertising,” Draper says. The ad to which he was referring had the pithy headline “Think Small”. The car is shown in a tiny size in the corner