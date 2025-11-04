Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
When Everyone Knows: Pinker unpacks the power of shared understanding

Dr Pinker introduces another important concept, conventions, in elaborating how common knowledge works

When Everyone Knows That Everyone Knows
When Everyone Knows That Everyone Knows

Shyam Saran
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 10:27 PM IST

When Everyone Knows That Everyone Knows
by Steven Pinker
Published by Penguin
384  pages ₹1,099
  In his latest book, When Everyone Knows That Everyone Knows, Harvard cognitive scientist and psychologist, Steven Pinker, takes us on another profound journey into the human mind, a subject that he has explored in other celebrated books, including How the Mind Works, The Language Instinct and Rationality. The present work puts forward a framework for dissecting the nature of knowledge, from how its diffusion determines the choice a  couple makes of a rendezvous location to how  it may trigger an overwhelming popular revolution. Dr Pinker makes a crucial distinction
