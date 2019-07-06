Actor Kubbra Sait's take on the best and worst things in Budget 2019

What is the best thing about the Budget?

I think the best thing about this Budget is that we are still trying to figure out where we’re headed, leaving me with some hope that we will eventually get there.

And the worst?

I don’t think the Budget focused enough on farmers’ distress and education. For instance, while it plans to come out with a new education policy, there is no mention of how it will be different from the current one. Farm loans haven’t made it to the Budget either.

Will it help the economy and create jobs?





Kubbra Sait

Right now, the focus seems to be on creating jobs in cities, as I recently read that India will house the largest middle-income population by 2024. Going by this, finding a job will force more people to move out of villages, instead of focusing on rural development. For the economy to grow, both rural and urban India should benefit from the creation of jobs.

If you could make one change in the Budget, it would be…

I would increase the tax on buying vehicles that run on traditional fuel to reduce the number of cars on the road. My idea of economic development is one where I don’t have to rent my lungs.