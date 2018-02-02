Bitcoin slides 11% as Facebook ad ban, India clampdown unnerve investors

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, skidded 11 percent on Thursday to its lowest since November, as a Facebook ban on cryptocurrency adverts and a growing regulatory backlash against the nascent market frightened investors. Thursday's drop to as low as $9,022 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange left bitcoin trading at less than half the peak price of almost $20,000 it reached in December. It slid more than 26 percent last month, in its worst monthly performance since January 2015. Other cryptocurrencies, including Ripple, the third-largest by market value, ...