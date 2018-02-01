Budget 2018: FM says govt doesn't consider crytocurrencies as legal tender

You are here: Home » Budget » News » Markets

He emphasised that the government will look to eradicate their usage for illegitimate activities

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget speech stressed that the Government does not consider cryptocurrencies as legal tender, and will take measures to eradicate use of crytocurrencies for illegitimate activities.

"Cryptocurrency investors in India have to bear in mind that the government doesn't consider them legal tender," Jaitley announced in his Budget address.

He emphasised that the government will look to eradicate their usage for illegitimate activities, nothing about investing in them.

