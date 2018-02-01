Budget 2018: FM needs to rein in fiscal deficit to keep investors on side

As India's government gets set to unveil its union budget 2018-19 on Thursday, all eyes will be on whether the authorities stay the course on containing the fiscal deficit, or whether they throw caution to the wind with a populist set of spending priorities. ALSO READ: Budget 2018 LIVE: Populism to fiscal prudence, what to expect from Jaitley To keep investors on the side, however, Modi will have to convince them that he plans to keep to his word on working towards reining in the fiscal deficit. Facing discontent at home over falling farm incomes and a backlash ...