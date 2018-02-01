You are here: Home » Budget » News » Economy

MARKETS LIVE: Union Budget 2018 awaited, Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat

Budget 2018: Why Arun Jaitley must focus on education, health, nutrition
Business Standard

Budget 2018: FM needs to rein in fiscal deficit to keep investors on side

Investors were already spooked this week after CEA Arvind Subramanian, suggested 'a pause' in the fiscal consolidation path

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

As India's government gets set to unveil its union budget 2018-19 on Thursday, all eyes will be on whether the authorities stay the course on containing the fiscal deficit, or whether they throw caution to the wind with a populist set of spending priorities. ALSO READ: Budget 2018 LIVE: Populism to fiscal prudence, what to expect from Jaitley To keep investors on the side, however, Modi will have to convince them that he plans to keep to his word on working towards reining in the fiscal deficit. Facing discontent at home over falling farm incomes and a backlash ...

This article is no longer available in our repository.

There could be multiple reasons for this.

First Published: Thu, February 01 2018. 08:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements