Statsguru: Six charts show average variation in the Budget estimates
Business Standard

Gati Shakti push: 18 road projects headed for the fast lane in FY24

62 critical projects to be awarded by FY25

Topics
Budget 2023 | infrastructure projects | Centre

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

Actis to buy $400-million road assets from India's Welspun Group
As many as three projects will be awarded in the current fiscal, 18 in the next and 41 projects in 2024-25

In line with the thrust on the Prime Minister Gati Shakti-National Master Plan, the government will prioritise and fast-track as many as 18 critical road infrastructure projects in the fiscal year 2023-24.

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 23:11 IST

