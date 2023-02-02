JUST IN
Union Budget 2023-24: Funding for IIMs brought down to Rs 300 crore
A growth-oriented Budget, says NSE MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan
Budget 2023: Many hits, few misses as Centre sticks to fiscal consolidation
Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better?
Union Budget underscores role of digital, tech in development: Nasscom
Tea sector unhappy over total negligence in Union Budget 2023-24
Budget 2023: Understanding 20% TCS on foreign remittance transactions
Cut in customs duty, support to MSMEs will boost shipments: Exporters
What are Unity Malls, and what did FM Sitharaman say about them in Budget?
New tax regime to benefit maximum number of taxpayers: CBDT Chairman
You are here: Home » Budget Â» News
Union Budget 2023-24: Funding for IIMs brought down to Rs 300 crore
icon-arrow-left
Law ministry allows CCI to clear pending mergers without full quorum
Business Standard

Tax on high premium policy likely to hit life insurance firms' top-line

The stocks of life insurance companies reacted sharply to the announcement of the finance minister on Wednesday, with most scrip witnessing around 10 per cent fall in a day

Topics
Life Insuracnce | Budget 2023 | growth

Subrata Panda  |  Mumbai 

The insurance regulator is currently looking into the proposal, an official said

The Budget proposal to tax income from traditional insurance policies, other than unit-linked products (ULIPs), having premia above Rs 5 lakh in a year is likely to impact growth of life insurance companies and their margins. There, on the other hand, could be demand for high-value policies now to avail tax benefits, which only go away from April 1.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Life Insuracnce

First Published: Thu, February 02 2023. 19:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU