Here are 3 key reasons why Sensex leapt 1,200 pts intra-day on Budget day

The growth-oriented and consumer-friendly proposals announced in the Budget 2023-24 bolstered spirits of Dalal Street investors on Wednesday sending the BSE Sensex 1,223 points higher to an intra-day high of 60,773. The jumped 310 points or to 17,972.

Though, the benchmark indices pared all gains and were nearly flat at 2:30 pm as PSU banks, metals, auto stocks declined.

"There were no negative surprises in the Budget, but domestic indices witnessed profit booking after the announcements. This selling seems to be momentarily and the may remain strong in coming sessions, "said Ravi Singh, Vice President and Head of Research, ShareIndia.

Analysts say the Budget push in the capital expenditure (capex) outlays across sectors and the relief to individuals have been the top boosters to support the domestic economy at a time when the global growth outlook remains uncertain.



This will have a larger multiplier effect on employment and growth and will support crowding in of still-lacking private capex, said Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global.



Besides, the capital gains tax provisions left unchanged is another positive for the markets, as per S Ranganathan, Head of Research, LKP Securities.

“The Budget is a pro-growth budget, which has met street expectations on fiscal prudence. It has put more money in the hands of consumers. Increased outlay towards energy transition, railways, affordable housing and urban infrastructure indicates the government’s resolve to push enablers for growth,” said Ranganathan.

Let’s look at the key factors that drove the equity today:

Capex push: The FY24 capital investment outlay of Rs 10 trillion is the highest ever and almost 3 times the allocation made in 2019-20. The new outlay will amount to 3.3 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP). In FY23, the capex outlay was Rs 7.5 trillion.

Across sectors, railways capex allocation has also been the highest ever at Rs 2.4 trillion, while a Rs 35,000 crore allocation has been announced towards green energy transition.





Tax bonanza: The Finance Minister also laid out the New Tax Regime for the new fiscal year, which will allow direct tax exemption up to an income of Rs 7 lakh per annum vs the earlier limit of Rs 5 lakh. Under the new regime, which remains optional, slabs have also been remodelled with the lowest tax rate of 5 per cent on Rs 3-6 lakh slab and the highest rate being 30 per cent on annual income above Rs 15 lakh. Income of up to Rs 3 lakh will not invite any tax.

“As the disposable income increases, the FMCG sector, which is battling inflation, gets a shot in the arm. BFSI sector also stands to gain as deposits and investments in insurance, and mutual funds will rise,” said Sanjay Moorjani, Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities.





Fiscal prudence: The government kept its fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent for FY23 intact meeting expectations while targeting a lower fiscal deficit estimate of 5.9 per cent of GDP for FY24. Besides, the government also beat expectations on the divestment target for FY24 pegging the receipts at Rs 61,000 crore. Kotak Institutional Equities had estimated this at Rs 50,000 crore. For FY23, the estimates have been reduced to Rs 60,000 crore from Rs 65,000 crore. So far this fiscal, the realised divestment receipts have been below 50 per cent of the earlier target.