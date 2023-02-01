JUST IN
ITC hits life-time high, bounces back 11% from day's low on heavy volumes
Budget delivers a big boost for consumption-related stocks: Analysts
L&T, Siemens surge up to 5% as govt proposes 33% jump in capex outlay
Indian Hotels soars 7% on heavy volumes backed by strong Q3 show
Markets 'overpricing' banks' risk from Adani exposure: Societe Generale
Adani group shares extend fall; Adani Total Gas tanks 51% in five days
Apar Industries zooms 42% in two days, hits record high on robust earnings
Budget & Market: Sensex zooms 1200 pts; Nifty Bank up 3%; tax slabs tweaked
Adani group stock rout takes India out of top-five on market capitalisation
Sebi penalises PVR Murthy in GDR manipulation of Birla Cotsyn, Zenith Birla
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
L&T, Siemens surge up to 5% as govt proposes 33% jump in capex outlay
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Budget delivers a big boost for consumption-related stocks: Analysts

The Budget has put more money in the hands of the people through relief from Income Tax, which is a very positive step, analysts said

Topics
Budget 2023 | consumer spending | Markets

Puneet Wadhwa  |  New Delhi 

Airport shops

The Budget 2023 proposals unveiled by the finance minister on Wednesday will go a long way in boosting consumption, said analysts, who suggest investors buy the related stocks from a medium-to-long term perspective.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Budget 2023

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 13:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.