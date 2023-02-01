JUST IN
Union Budget 2023: SCSS, MIP investment limit doubled, new scheme for women
Budget 2023: Govt increases allocation to NHAI to Rs 1.62 trillion for FY24

The Union Budget 2023-24 has allocated an enhanced outlay of Rs 2.70 trillion for the highways sector

Topics
NHAI | Budget 2023 | Budget at a Glance

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Highways, NHAI, E-way Bill
NHAI and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are primarily responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways in India

With the government betting big on infrastructure, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday increased allocation to state-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to Rs 1.62 lakh crore for 2023-24 from last year's revised allocation of Rs 1.42 lakh crore.

The Union Budget 2023-24 has allocated an enhanced outlay of Rs 2.70 lakh crore for the highways sector.

An allocation of Rs 1.99 lakh crore was made for the highways sector for 2022-23, which was revised to Rs 2.17 lakh crore.

NHAI and National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) are primarily responsible for the construction of national highways and expressways in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 17:29 IST

