JUST IN
No separate mention of disinvestment proceeds in Union Budget 2023-24
Budget proposes 20% hike in TCS on overseas travel, remittances going out
Budget 2023: Corp Affairs min gets Rs 756 cr, higher than current fiscal
Budget: 'Delhi got Rs 325 cr despite paying over Rs 1.75 trn tax', says CM
On the agenda: Budget focuses on quality and reach of healthcare in India
Union Budget 2023 augments capex without sacrificing fiscal consolidation
Budget 2023: Centre allocates Rs 946 cr to CBI; increase of over 4.4%
Budget 2023: Govt extends tax holiday for homegrown start-ups till Mar 2024
Budget 2023: Govt raises farm credit target by 11% to Rs 20 trn for FY24
Budget 2023: TV, mobile to be cheaper; gold, imported cars to be dearer
You are here: Home » Budget » News
Budget 2023-24: Excited about the focus on tourism, says Paresh Maity
icon-arrow-left
Budget: Govt to set up National Digital Library for children, adolescents
Business Standard

Budget: Govt proposes to simplify KYC procedure with 'risk-based' approach

The financial sector regulators will also be encouraged to have a KYC (Know Your Customer) system fully amenable to meet the needs of Digital India

Topics
Budget 2023 | KYC | Budget at a Glance

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be presenting her fifth Budget

The government on Wednesday proposed to simplify the KYC procedure by adopting a 'risk-based' rather than the 'one size fits all' approach currently in practice.

In her Budget Speech, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also proposed to introduce a 'one stop solution' for identity and address updating through the DigiLocker service.

Another significant announcement made by the minister relates to use of PAN as common identifier for business establishments for digital systems of government agencies.

"The KYC process will be simplified adopting a 'risk-based' instead of 'one size fits all' approach," Sitharaman said as she presented the last full budget before the 2024 general elections.

The financial sector regulators will also be encouraged to have a KYC (Know Your Customer) system fully amenable to meet the needs of Digital India.

She also announced a one stop solution, for reconciliation and updating of identity and address of individuals maintained by various government agencies, regulators and regulated entities, will be established using DigiLocker service and Aadhaar as foundational identity.

Sitharaman further said for the business establishments required to have a Permanent Account Number, the PAN will be used as the common identifier for all digital systems of specified government agencies.

"This will bring ease of doing business; and it will be facilitated through a legal mandate," she said.

For obviating the need for separate submission of same information to different government agencies, the minister proposed to set up a system of 'Unified Filing Process'.

Such filing of information or return in simplified forms on a common portal will be shared with other agencies as per filer's choice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Budget 2023

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 17:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU