JUST IN
Parliament's Budget session from Tuesday, Congress yet to show its hand
Budget session from Tuesday; President to address joint sitting of 2 Houses
Budget 2023: Fintechs expect subsidies for growing digital payments network
Budget wishlist: Economy can touch $5 tn if lives of farmers improve
Union Budget 2023: What health and nutrition sectors want this year
Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts
FM should cut cess, taxes on fuels and surcharge on income tax: Chidambaram
Budget 2023-24: Centre to target higher capex but lower fiscal deficit
Will Budget 2023-24 be populist or pragmatic? Brokerages weigh in
Budget 2023-24 wishlist: Here are the key challenges in oil & gas sector
You are here: Home » Budget Â» News
Parliament's Budget session from Tuesday, Congress yet to show its hand
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Budget expectation: PLI scheme might be extended to other industries

Currently, 384 eligible companies, global and homegrown, in 14 industries are eligible for incentives

Topics
PLI scheme | Budget 2023 | government of India

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

PLI schemes

As part of the government’s showcase scheme to make India atmanirbhar or self-reliant, in manufacturing, it has allocated $23.5 billion for Production Linked Incentives (PLIs) to be disbursed over the next 3-5 years.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on PLI scheme

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 23:51 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU