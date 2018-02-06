Budget impact: RBI may keep policy rates unchanged, talk tough on inflation

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to keep its policy rate on hold this week, but could toughen its warnings against inflation, economists say, laying the ground for a hike in 2018 after prices accelerated at the fastest pace in 17 months. The central bank has already been warning that inflation would return, ending a period of historically low levels that let it cut the repo rate by 2 percentage points to the current 6.0 percent over the past two years. But the RBI, whose two-day policy review ends on Wednesday, is worried about higher global crude prices. Meanwhile, ...
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
This article is no longer available in our repository.
There could be multiple reasons for this.
You could try searching for this headline on the source website (reuters.com).