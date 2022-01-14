Budget session of Parliament from Jan 31-Apr 8

-
Budget session of Parliament is set to commence on January 31 and will conclude on April 8.
The first half of the budget session will run from January 31 to February 11. It will reassemble on March 14 to sit until April 8, subject to government exigencies.
The President will also address both Houses of Parliament assembled together on 11 am on January 31.
The government will present the Budget for the financial year 2022-23 on February 1.
"The 256th Session of Rajya Sabha (Budget Session - 2022) is summoned to meet on Monday, January 31, and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session may conclude on Friday, April 8. During this period, Chairman may be moved to kindly adjourn the Rajya Sabha on Friday, February 11 to reassemble on Monday, March 14 to enable the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to consider the 'Demands for Grants relating to Ministries/Departments and prepare their reports," a letter of Additional secretary-general of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Minister stated.
There will be no sitting on March 18 on account of Holi.
"The Union Budget for 2022-23 will be laid in the Rajya Sabha after its presentation in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, February 1 at 11.00 am," the letter said.
Recently more than 400 staff members of Parliament have tested positive for COVID-19. Consequently, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and Speaker of Lok Sabha has reviewed the situation and given instructions to both houses to prepare a plan for the smooth functioning of both houses during the budget session of Parliament amid COVID -19 Pandemic.
