JUST IN
CBDC: Industry demands support for robust infrastructure in Budget 2023
Budget to balance capex, social agenda amid economic slowdown: Economist
Increase tax rebate benefits for consumption expenditure in Budget: PHDCCI
Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023
SBI estimates India's FY23 fiscal deficit at Rs 17.5 trn, FY24 Rs 17.95 trn
Union Budget 2023: Long-term capital gains tax likely to be rationalised
Budget 2023: Real estate sector wants tax sops, PPP in affordable housing
Centre revises calendar, MoSPI to give GDP numbers post Budget in 2023
Union Budget 2023: Electronic companies urge govt to reduce tariffs
Budget 2023: I belong to middle class, understand their pressures, says FM
You are here: Home » Budget Â» News
Increase tax rebate benefits for consumption expenditure in Budget: PHDCCI
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

India Budget to balance capex, social agenda, says Nomura's Sonal Varma

"India will have the benefit of lower subsidy bills, helped by a fall in international fertilizer prices and a readjustment of the nation's free food program," she said

Topics
Union Budget | Budget 2023 | Indian Economy

Anup Roy | Bloomberg 

Indian economy, labour, construction,
Photo: Bloomberg

India’s government will likely increase capital expenditure for the next fiscal year, though the size of the jump may be lower than previous budgets because of a broader economic slowdown, said Sonal Varma, an economist for Nomura Holdings Inc.

“The primary focus for the budget will be to push up public capex, or rather to continue to push on public capex, because private capex hasn’t really picked up and is unlikely to pick up in the next 12 months,” Varma said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Rishaad Salamat.

Unlike the current fiscal year, which ends in March, “there isn’t that much of a buffer because tax revenue and nominal gross domestic product growth will be lower,” Varma said. Still, India will have the benefit of lower subsidy bills, helped by a fall in international fertilizer prices and a readjustment of the nation’s free food program, she said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will likely balance populist measures with fiscal prudence in her budget speech, which is scheduled for Feb. 1. She is expected to target a fiscal deficit of about 5.9% of GDP, compared to 6.4% for the current year. The gap needs to be brought down to 4.5% by 2026.

Varma said the government will have to boost growth through capex and also help pandemic-hit households. From an “economic and political perspective,” she said, “they would step up spending on agriculture and some of the rural development schemes.”

Varma, who forewarned of aggressive policy tightening by the Reserve Bank of India early last year, also predicted a sharp 75 basis points rate cut from August. She expects growth to disappoint at 4.5% this year, down from 6.7% in 2022. A mild recession overseas will hit domestic exports and capex, and the full impact of the RBI’s 225 basis points rate increase will drag down demand in 2023, she said.

Lower growth will bring down inflation and create room for sharp rate cuts. Core inflation, which is measured after stripping food and fuel from the headline, is showing early signs of moderation. Both gages should start averaging between 4.5%-5% from March, Varma said.

--With assistance from Adrija Chatterjee and Anand Menon.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Union Budget

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 14:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU