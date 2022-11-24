JUST IN
Abolish exemptions
India may boost rural spending by 50% next year to spur jobs, housing
CII suggests slashing income tax rates in upcoming budget o revive demand
Focus on job creation, capex boost, tax measures in Budget: Industry to FM
Decriminalise GST law, cut personal income tax rates in Budget: CII to govt
FM Nirmala Sitharaman to kick-start pre-Budget meetings from Monday
Govt plans changes in capital gains tax in Budget 2023, says report
Budget 2023-24: FY24 direct tax target likely to see 14-17% increase
Budget 2023-24: Centre's capex support for states likely to continue
Budget 2023-24: Sitharaman's meetings with stakeholders to begin on Nov 21
You are here: Home » Budget » News
Abolish exemptions
Business Standard

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel heads to Delhi for pre-Budget meet

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel left for Delhi on Thursday to participate in the pre-Budget meeting of chief ministers to be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Topics
Chhattisgarh government | Delhi

ANI  General News 

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhagel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel left for Delhi on Thursday to participate in the pre-Budget meeting of chief ministers to be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The meeting will be held at Sir Manekshaw auditorium on November 25 at 11 am.

The primary agenda of the meeting is to assess preparations for the presenation of the Union Budget, 2023-24.

All chief ministers will participate in the meeting and put forward their suggestions for the Budget.

According to sources, the Chhattisgarh CM is expected to bring up state-related financial issues and the pending financial demands of the state during the meeting with Sitharaman.

Sharing details of his five-day visit to the national capital, Baghel told reporters on Thursday, "I will be meeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday. I will then participate in the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (in Madhya Pradesh), which will be followed by a vsit to Gujatrat to campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Chhattisgarh government

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 19:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU