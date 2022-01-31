Economic Survey 2022 Highlights: FY22 growth pegged at 9.2%, FY23 at 8-8.5%

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021, Match 33, DC vs SRH Highlights: Delhi Capitals win by 8 wickets
IPL 2021, CSK vs MI highlights: Chennai Super Kings wins by 20 runs
IPL 2021, Match 31, RCB vs KKR Highlights: Kolkata wins by 9 wickets
IPL 2021 PBKS vs RR highlights: Royals win by 2 runs in last over thriller
IPL 2021 MI vs KKR highlights: Kolkata outclass Mumbai by seven wickets
-
The Economic Survey 2021-22 was tabled in Parliament on Monday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a prequel to Budget 2022. The Economic Survey 2022 brings out the economic trends in the country and facilitates a better appreciation of the mobilisation of resources and their allocation in the Union Budget 2022. The Survey, penned by the chief economic advisor of India, analyses the trends in agricultural and industrial production, infrastructure, employment, money supply, prices, imports, exports, foreign exchange reserves and other relevant economic factors that have a bearing on the Budget. It is presented in Parliament ahead of the Budget for the following year.
Economic Survey 2022 key highlights
- India's FY22 GDP growth seen at 9.2 per cent
- GDP growth for FY23 has been projected at 8 per cent to 8.5 per cent
- Economic recovery back on track
- India sees 8-8.5% GDP growth in FY23
- Agriculture sector to grow 3.9 % in 2021-22
- Industrial sector to grow 11.8% in 2021-22
- Services sector to grow 8.2% in 2021-22
- Macroeco indicators suggest India well places to face challenges in 2022-23
- Survey says India's economic response to devastation caused by pandemic has been supply-side reforms rather than demand management.
- Growth in FY23 to be supported by widespread vaccine coverage
ALSO READ: Economic Survey 2022 LIVE: India sees 8-8.5% GDP growth in FY23
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU