FM announces voluntary vehicle scrapping policy to phase out old vehicles
Budget to spend Rs 2.84 trillion on health, raising expenditure by 137%

The budget for "health and wellness" is Rs 2,83,846 trillion--137 per cent greater than last year

Budget 2021 | Union Budget

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Nirmala Sitharaman. Photo: @ANI
India will spend Rs 64,180 crore in over six years on a programme to improve its health infrastructure, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday as she presented the Union Budget 2021-22. 

The budget for "health and wellness" is Rs 2,83,846 lakh crore (Rs 2.83 trillion)--137 per cent greater than last year.

"The investment on health infrastructure in this budget has increased substantially. Progressively, as institutions absorb more, we shall commit more. We focus on strengthening three areas - preventive, curative and well-being," she said in Parliament.


Health and well-being; infrastructure; inclusivity; human capital; innovation; minimum governance—these are the "six pillars" of Budget,” she said.

She announced a programme called Pradhan Mantri Atma Nirbhar Swastha Bharat Yojna with Rs 64,180 crore to be spent over six years for improving primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare. Rs 35,000 crore will spend for Covid-19 vaccines this year.

First Published: Mon, February 01 2021. 11:46 IST

