JUST IN
FM Sitharaman likely to begin pre-Budget talks from third week of November
On the cards: Expansionary Budget with optimistic tax revenue rise
The process involved in preparing the Union Budget: An explainer
Budget focus is to maintain growth, tame inflation: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Next budget will have to be carefully structured to maintain growth: FM
Run-up to Budget 2023-24: Centre looks to cut non-priority expenditure
Direct tax mop-up rises 24% YoY to Rs 8.98 trillion in FY23 so far
104 Pts Market Week negative Ends at record1 high 50, Niftys,sensex
AAP govt presents first budget in Punjab; to provide 300 units free power
You are here: Home » Budget » News
On the cards: Expansionary Budget with optimistic tax revenue rise
Business Standard

FM Sitharaman likely to begin pre-Budget talks from third week of November

FM Nirmala Sitharaman and senior officials will hold eight meetings in all with all stakeholders

Topics
Nirmala Sitharaman | Finance Ministry | Union Budget

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to begin her pre-Budget consultations with stakeholders from the third week of November.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nirmala Sitharaman

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 22:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU