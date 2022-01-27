FM Sitharaman to present Union Budget in paperless form on Feb 1

The 2022-23 will be presented by Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister on February 1, 2022, in paperless form, said Ministry of Finance on Thursday. To mark the final stage of making process, sweets were provided to core staff due to "lock-in" at their workplace instead of Halwa ceremony due to ongoing pandemic and health safety concerns. To maintain the secrecy of the Budget, there is a "lock-in" of the officials involved in making the Budget. Budget Press, situated inside North Block, houses all officials in the period leading up to the presentation of the These officers and staff will come in contact with their near and dear ones only after the Budget is presented by the Union in the Parliament. The Union Budget 2022-23 will be available on the mobile App after it is presented in Parliament. The App will provide easy and quick access to Union Budget information to all stakeholders. It is a bilingual App (English and Hindi) and is available on both Android and iOS platforms. The App can also be downloaded from the Union Budget Web Portal ( www.indiabudget.gov.in ). The budget documents will also be available for download by the general public on Union Budget Web Portal ( www.indiabudget.gov.in ).

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.

We, however, have a request.



As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.



Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.



Digital Editor