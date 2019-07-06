JUST IN
Sitharaman's maiden Budget leaves big economic questions unanswered
From Devendra Fadnavis to Mamata Banerjee, here're CMs' views on Budget

'Budget is completely visionless', said Mamata Banerjee

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra CM

Devendra Fadnavis
A visionary Budget. The micro econo-mic scenario is more inclusive with more stress on infrastruc-ture creation with a whopping target of Rs 100 trillion in 5 yrs, 20 million houses, 125,000 km rural road... The stress on schemes for ‘Gaon, Gareeb, Kisan’ and also women makes it more inclusive.

Kamal Nath, Madhya Pradesh CM

kamal nath

 

A disappoint-ing Budget. Common people feel cheated. The Budget will cause price rise. Petrol and diesel prices increased. No tax breaks for middle class. No relief for farmers. This Budget will lead to economic slowdown. This Budget is far away from acche din.

Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan CM
Ashok Gehlot
Budget for ‘New India’, as the BJP proclaims, has nothing new in it. This Budget lacks direction. No concrete plan or solution to accelerate growth, create jobs or to increase the flow of investment. ‘Gaon, gareeb and kisan’ mentioned as mere slogans without any concrete schemes.
Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh CM
Adityanath
This is a people- friendly Budget. There is a target to make houses, toilets, electricity and gas connection available to every family by 2022. Pension scheme for 30 million entrepreneurs is commendable. The Budget will help India leapfrog into the top economies of the world.
Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal CM
Mamata Banerjee
Budget is completely visionless. In fact, the total vision is derailed. On top of it, not only have they imposed cess but also special additional excise duty on petrol and diesel leading to a price increase. As a result, price hikes will hit from transport to market to kitchens.
First Published: Sat, July 06 2019. 01:13 IST

