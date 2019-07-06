From Devendra Fadnavis to Mamata Banerjee, here're CMs' views on Budget

Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra CM A visionary Budget. The micro econo-mic scenario is more inclusive with more stress on infrastruc-ture creation with a whopping target of Rs 100 trillion in 5 yrs, 20 million houses, 125,000 km rural road... The stress on schemes for ‘Gaon, Gareeb, Kisan’ and also women makes it more inclusive.

Kamal Nath, Madhya Pradesh CM A disappoint-ing Budget. Common people feel cheated. The Budget will cause price rise. Petrol and diesel prices increased. No tax breaks for middle class. No relief for farmers. This Budget will lead to economic slowdown. This Budget is far away from acche din.

Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan CM Budget for ‘New India’, as the BJP proclaims, has nothing new in it. This Budget lacks direction. No concrete plan or solution to accelerate growth, create jobs or to increase the flow of investment. ‘Gaon, gareeb and kisan’ mentioned as mere slogans without any concrete schemes.

Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh CM This is a people- friendly Budget. There is a target to make houses, toilets, electricity and gas connection available to every family by 2022. Pension scheme for 30 million entrepreneurs is commendable. The Budget will help India leapfrog into the top economies of the world.