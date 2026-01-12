HCLTech Q3 results: Net profit falls 11.2% to ₹4,076 cr; revenue up 13.3%
Revenue for the company grew 13.32% in reported terms to ₹33,872 crore in Q3 FY26. Sequentially, the firm's revenue was up 6.04%
Aman Sahu New Delhi
Listen to This Article
HCLTech on Monday, reported a net profit of ₹4,076 crore for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025-26, down 11.2 per cent compared to ₹4,591 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Sequentially, profit was down 3.75 per cent.
Revenue for the company grew 13.32 per cent in reported terms to ₹33,872 crore in Q3 FY26. Sequentially, the firm’s revenue was up 6.04 per cent.
The company also approved an interim dividend of ₹12 per share, marking 92nd consecutive quarter of dividend pay-out.
"The strong revenue momentum in the quarter has enabled us to cross $15 billion in annualised revenues. Our new bookings were exceptionally high at $3 billion. HCL Software revenue grew sharply by 28.1 per cent QoQ and 3.1 per cent YoY in constant currency, driven by seasonality and the data Intelligence portfolio. We are well-positioned to address evolving AI demand of our clients across industries and service lines," HCLTech CEO and MD C Vijayakumar said.
Shares of HCLTech HCLTech closed at ₹1,667 on the NSE on Monday, up ₹5.60 or 0.34 per cent.
More From This Section
Topics : HCLTech Q3 results IT Industry
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 5:26 PM IST