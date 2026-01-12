Lohri 2026 school holiday: Schools to stay shut across parts of North India
Many regions in North India will have school holidays for Lohri 2026. Students in Delhi, NCR, Punjab, and Haryana will celebrate Makar Sankranti and the festival with bonfires and kite flying
Lohri 2026 school holiday, Jan 13: The winter harvest celebrations of Lohri, Pongal, and Makar Sankranti take place in January, which is a month of cultural festivities in India. Despite having different names and customs, these celebrations all mark the conclusion of the winter solstice, the season of bountiful harvest, and the Sun God's "Uttarayana" journey north.
This is a season of plenty and a sign of good weather, while the South enjoys the preparations of fragrant rice and the North relishes the light and warmth of bonfires. Due to the significance of these festivals across the country, Indian schools also observe special holidays so that teachers and students can participate in the festivities.
When is Lohri 2026?
Mostly celebrated in North India, particularly in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and Jammu, Lohri is a rowdy winter harvest festival. It was traditionally observed on a certain date, always January 13, the day before Makar Sankranti.
It is to say that on this day, the sun enters the Makara sign of the zodiac, signifying the start of longer and warmer days, and the winter solstice also starts to finish.
School holidays for Lohri, Pongal, and Makar Sankranti 2026
Delhi and NCR
Early January is usually when schools in Delhi and the National Capital Region take a winter break. The majority of government schools may be closed until January 15th in order to observe both Lohri and Makar Sankranti due to the anticipated extreme weather.
Punjab and Haryana
Lohri is a significant celebration in Punjab and Haryana, making it a public holiday for all offices and educational institutions. In 2026, there will be a special break for students to take part in Lohri festivities including kite flying and bonfires.
South India
Makar Sankranti is observed as Pongal in South India, particularly in Tamil Nadu. The four-day Pongal harvest festival typically results in many days of school closures in states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. The 2026 academic calendars of the corresponding state education departments will dictate the precise holiday dates.
It is highly advised that all parents and children review the official announcements and circulars issued by their respective school administrations or regional education departments.
This is the most dependable method of determining which areas have official holidays that are required and which particular schools may be observing optional or localised closures for Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Lohri.
First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 6:08 PM IST