HP budget to be presented on Mar 4, assembly to be in session from tomorrow

-
ALSO READ
'When rape is inevitable, enjoy it...': Congress MLA in Karnataka Assembly
LIVE: This Budget brings more infra, more growth and more jobs, says PM
Covid-19: Himachal Pradesh reports 10 more cases of Omicron variant
Himachal Pradesh records five more Covid deaths, 1,471 fresh cases
Covid-19 pandemic: Himachal Pradesh reports 3 more deaths, 260 new cases
-
The Himachal Pradesh government will present its budget for the financial year 2022-23 on March 4, state assembly Speaker Vipin Parmar said on Tuesday.
Parmar told reporters here that the Budget Session of the state assembly will begin with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's address on Wednesday at 11 am.
The Budget Session from February 23 to March 15 will have 16 sittings, he added.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who holds the finance portfolio, will present his fifth budget on March 4 during the fourteenth session of the thirteenth assembly, Parmar added.
The speaker stated that he had earlier on Tuesday held an all-party meeting to ensure smooth and uninterrupted proceedings of the House during the session.
Parliamentary Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and lone CPM MLA Rakesh Singha were present in the meeting, he said, adding that he sought their constructive cooperation during the session.
The session will also be held on Saturdays on February 26 and March 5, he added.
Parmar said that Covid protocol would be followed during the session.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU