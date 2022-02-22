HP budget to be presented on Mar 4, assembly to be in session from tomorrow

The government will present its for the financial year 2022-23 on March 4, state assembly Speaker Vipin Parmar said on Tuesday.

Parmar told reporters here that the Session of the state assembly will begin with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's address on Wednesday at 11 am.

The Session from February 23 to March 15 will have 16 sittings, he added.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who holds the finance portfolio, will present his fifth budget on March 4 during the fourteenth session of the thirteenth assembly, Parmar added.

The speaker stated that he had earlier on Tuesday held an all-party meeting to ensure smooth and uninterrupted proceedings of the House during the session.

Parliamentary Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri and lone CPM MLA Rakesh Singha were present in the meeting, he said, adding that he sought their constructive cooperation during the session.

The session will also be held on Saturdays on February 26 and March 5, he added.

Parmar said that Covid protocol would be followed during the session.

