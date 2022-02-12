Budget's MGNREGA spend cut perplexing, says India Ratings

-
ALSO READ
MGNREGA work demand up: 77% of budget used up in five months
MGNREGA allocation: Provision and demand not in sync, say experts
New portal launched to facilitate geospatial planning of MGNREGA assets
71% MGNREGA wages not paid on time, 14% delayed beyond 30 days, study shows
Extra Rs 10,000 cr allocated for MGNREGA inadequate: Civil society
-
Cutting rural employment guarantee commitments in the Budget despite a build-up of distress was termed as ‘perplexing’ by India Ratings on Friday.
On the over 20 per cent cut in the fund allocations proposed to the MGNREGA works for the second consecutive year amid the pandemic, the domestic ratings agency said "the reduction...is perplexing, particularly when distress is building- up in the rural India."
Amid widespread welcoming of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget for its 35 per cent increase in capital expenditure, India Ratings said the focus is on less employment intensive sectors like roads and long gestation projects.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU