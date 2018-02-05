India 'might' achieve 3% fiscal deficit target by 2019-20: Finmin official

India "might actually" be able to reduce the fiscal deficit to 3 per cent of the GDP by 2019-20, a finance ministry official said on Monday, a year ahead of a stated goal of the government announced last week in the Union Budget. "Fiscal Deficit at 3.3 per cent for 2018-19, backed with statutory commitment to bring it down to 3 per cent by 20-21 (might actually be achieved in 19-20) ..." Subhash Chandra Garg, the economic affairs secretary in the finance ministry, said in a Tweet. Fiscal Deficit at 3.3% for 2018-19, backed with statutory ...