Limit on employer's contribution to retirement plan: All questions answered

Budget 2020 imposed a limit of Rs 7.5 lakh on employer’s contribution to retirement funds. In this article, we will try and answer some of the key questions our readers have raised.

What tax exemptions do employees enjoy currently on their employer’s contribution to various retirement funds? There are three types of retirement funds that employers contribute to: Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF), superannuation fund, and National Pension System (NPS). The limits on employer’s contributions that are tax exempt for the three of them are as ...