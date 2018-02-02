You are here: Home » Budget » News » Economy

Budget 2018: Corporate hospitals must change model to cash in on Modicare

BMW to Harley: Luxury cars, premium bikes costlier on duty hike post Budget
Business Standard

Modicare: New health insurance plan may cost Centre, states $1.71 bn a year

The government has estimated the premium for insuring each family would be about Rs 1,100

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious plan to provide health insurance to 100 million poor families would require Rs 110 billion ($1.71 billion) in federal and state funding each year, a government official told Reuters.   ALSO READ: Budget 2018 and health: Poor will not be the true beneficiaries of Modicare The National Health Protection Scheme, dubbed "Modicare" and announced in Thursday's Budget 2018, would provide 100 million families, or about 500 million poor people, with a health cover of Rs 500,000 ($7,850) for free treatment of serious ...

This article is no longer available in our repository.

There could be multiple reasons for this.

First Published: Fri, February 02 2018. 11:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements