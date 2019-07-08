No need to clarify higher tax on FPIs due to surcharges: Nirmala Sitharaman

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday there was no need for any clarification on the additional tax burden that could apply to foreign portfolio investors due to higher surcharges introduced by her budget last week.

The government on Friday raised income tax surcharge on people with an annual income of more than 20 million Indian rupees ($291,248.00) who make up the top end of Indian society.

Indian markets crashed due to a sell off led by foreign portfolio investors, who now may have to pay higher tax on their income due to the new rules.