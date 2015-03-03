JUST IN
Service tax hike to raise garments cost: Texprocil

Apex textile body alleges govt has neglected the sector in the Union Budget

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

An increase in service tax will increase overall manufacturing cost of garments, said R K Dalmia, Chairman, The Cotton Textiles Export PromotionCouncil (TEXPROCIL).

Expressing displeasure over the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's proposal to increase service tax to 14% from existing12.36%, the apex textile body says despite textile being the highest employment generator, the government neglected the sector in the Union Budget.
First Published: Tue, March 03 2015. 14:52 IST

