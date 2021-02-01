Telecom sector concerns remain unaddressed: Industry body on Budget

-
ALSO READ
Women and Child Development Ministry's budget hiked by 16 per cent
Govt has bypassed health, education in Budget, says Sisodia
BJP pushes budget relief for middle class, business in wake of virus
Enhanced Rs 1.18 trillion outlay for highways, projects to speed up: FM
Govt to launch Jal Jeevan Mission for tap water connections in urban areas
-
Telecom industry body COAI on Monday expressed disappointment over budget proposals, saying that none of the concerns of the sector such as reduction in levies was addressed.
The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), whose members include Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, said that the government has not considered the request of the industry to exempt the payment of government levies such as LF, SUC and spectrum installments etc from GST.
"We welcome the budget as it is pro-investment and pro-growth. It will provide the much-needed impetus to economic growth post the pandemic and will set us on the path to becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat.
"However, we are a bit disappointed that concerns of the telecom sector, which is the backbone of digital India, remained unaddressed," COAI director general Lt. Gen SP Kochhar said in a statement.
The telecom sector narrowly escaped a financial collapse last year and is now headed for an auction of airwaves in the next quarter.
COAI had sought refund of unutilised input tax credit of Rs 35,000 crore and request removal of GST on license fees, spectrum usage charges, payment of spectrum acquired in auction, exemption from payment of Service Tax for the period of April 2016 to June 2017 and exemption from the levy of basic customs duty on the telecom equipment.
"As the telecom operators are going to launch 5G services in the country, it is imperative that 5G enabled telecom equipment are available to them at a reasonable price. Thus, there was the need for a reduction in customs duties on telecom equipment," Kochhar said.
Tower and Infrastructure Providers Association (TAIPA) director general TR Dua said that the industry was also expecting availability of input tax credit to telecom towers in the Union budget 2021 which would have provided a much-needed momentum to Digital India program of the government.
Though the government has not given any relaxation in levies and taxes to the sector, it has allocated Rs 14,200 crore for roll out of various telecom infrastructure.
"Allocation of Rs14200 crore for telecom infrastructure to complete optical fibre network will provide a fillip to National broadband mission and roll-out of upcoming 5G technology which requires fiberised towers," Dua said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU