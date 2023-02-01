JUST IN
Budget 2023-24: India Inc to gain from Rs 10-trillion infra push
Budget 2023 a roadmap for resurgent India; aims to get fiscal house in order
Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomes 'all-inclusive and visionary' budget
Bond yield hits 6-week low as Budget sticks to path of fiscal consolidation
Life insurance stocks tumble as govt proposes to tax high premium policies
Women in Budget: Marginal rise in allocation; new savings scheme announced
Union Budget 2023-24: Marching ahead on a sustainable growth path
India earmarks $3.7 billion for state oil companies' energy transition
Budget: FM proposes case management system to reduce litigation by I-T dept
The Budget is highly pragmatic and growth oriented: PVR's Ajay Bijli
You are here: Home » Budget » News
Budget 2023 aims at providing a stable direct tax regime
icon-arrow-left
Projects worth Rs 19,000 cr to get grants under Sovereign Green Fund
Business Standard

Union Budget 2023: Govt allocates Rs 1.23 trn for postal, telecom projects

The government has allocated Rs 2,158 crore for Optical Fibre Cable based network for Defence Services and Rs 715.8 crore for telecom projects in the North Eastern states

Topics
Union Budget | Budget 2023 | Budget at a Glance

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

telecom, telcos, towers, spectrum
Imaging: Ajay Mohanty

The government on Wednesday allocated Rs 1.23 lakh crore for postal and telecom projects including Rs 52,937 crore capital infusion in state-run BSNL.

Total allocation includes Rs 97,579.05 crore for the Department of Telecom and Rs 25,814 crore for Postal projects, the Budget document presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

State-run BSNL, which is expected to roll out 4G and 5G services this year, will get Rs 52,937 crore capital infusion from the government in 2023-24.

The government has allocated Rs 2,158 crore for Optical Fibre Cable based network for Defence Services and Rs 715.8 crore for telecom projects in the North Eastern states.

The Department of Posts has been allocated Rs 25,814 crore and includes Rs 250 crore capital infusion in the India Post Payments Bank.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Union Budget

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 18:32 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU