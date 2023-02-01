Union cabinet meeting chaired by PM begins ahead of Budget presentation

-
ALSO READ
FM Sitharaman arrives at North Block ahead of Budget 2023 presentation
FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Obstacles India will face on its home turf
One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been
Amit Shah to address concluding session of Interpol general assembly today
US NSA to hold trilateral dialogue with Japan, South Korea on Sept 1
-
The Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi began here on Wednesday.
The meeting comes ahead of the Budget 2023-24 which will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.
Before the cabinet meeting Finance Nirmala Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
"Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, MoS Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget 2023-24," the President tweeted.
--IANS
ssh/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 10:55 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU