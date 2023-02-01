JUST IN
Union Budget: 'Allocate funds to encourage women's participation in sports'
Business Standard

Union cabinet meeting chaired by PM begins ahead of Budget presentation

The meeting comes ahead of the Budget 2023-24 which will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament

Topics
Union Budget | Budget 2023 | Narendra Modi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI photo

The Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi began here on Wednesday.

The meeting comes ahead of the Budget 2023-24 which will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

Before the cabinet meeting Finance Nirmala Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, MoS Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Union Budget 2023-24," the President tweeted.

--IANS

ssh/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Union Budget

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 10:55 IST

