JUST IN
Budget for world's fastest growing economy: Key numbers to be watched
Budget 2023: FM Nirmala Sitharaman takes tablet in red pouch to Parliament
FM Sitharaman meets President Murmu ahead of Union Budget presentation
FM Sitharaman arrives at North Block ahead of Budget 2023 presentation
Budget 2023 live streaming: When and where to watch FM Sitharaman's speech
Union Budget 2023 to incorporate every section's expectations: MoS Finance
Measures of inflation: Understanding CPI and WPI, and how they differ
Understanding budget receipts and the role they play in govt finances
Budget likely to push spending to support growth, while lowering deficit
FM to present Union Budget 2023-24 today; last full budget of Modi govt 2.0
You are here: Home » Budget » News
Budget for world's fastest growing economy: Key numbers to be watched
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Congress to hold MPs' meeting ahead of Budget presentation in Parliament

Congress has convened a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs ahead of the budget presentation in Parliament to devise strategy

Topics
Indian National Congress | Union Budget | Budget 2023

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Lok Sabha
The meeting has been called by Leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Congress has convened a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs ahead of the budget presentation in Parliament to devise strategy.

The meeting has been called by Leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Interacting with the media, Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The Budget is not a mere accounting exercise but reflects decisive action and path for India's future. Accountability is an essential part thereof. Hope the FM announces a full audit and investigation by SEBI, Income Tax, SFIP, ED on Hindenburg Report on Adani Group."

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also attend the Union cabinet meeting before presenting the Budget 2023-24 around 11 a.m.

Sitharaman will lay a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the government for 2023-24.

The FM will also lay out statements of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003, on medium-term fiscal policy-cum-fiscal policy strategy and on macro-economic framework.

She will introduce the Finance Bill 2023 in the Lower House.

--IANS

miz/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian National Congress

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 10:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU