Congress to hold MPs' meeting ahead of Budget presentation in Parliament

Congress has convened a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs ahead of the budget presentation in Parliament to devise strategy.
The meeting has been called by Leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
Interacting with the media, Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The Budget is not a mere accounting exercise but reflects decisive action and path for India's future. Accountability is an essential part thereof. Hope the FM announces a full audit and investigation by SEBI, Income Tax, SFIP, ED on Hindenburg Report on Adani Group."
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also attend the Union cabinet meeting before presenting the Budget 2023-24 around 11 a.m.
Sitharaman will lay a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the government for 2023-24.
The FM will also lay out statements of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003, on medium-term fiscal policy-cum-fiscal policy strategy and on macro-economic framework.
She will introduce the Finance Bill 2023 in the Lower House.
First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 10:35 IST
