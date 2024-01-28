Affiliates of RSS, BJP gear up for LS polls with interim Budget plans

In the run-up to the Interim Budget for 2024-25, affiliates of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are advocating for a range of measures. These include a five-day banking week, doubling the Kisan Samman Nidhi for women farmers to Rs 12,000 annually, incorporating special allowance in pension calculations for banking sector workers, and expanding the Ujjwala Yojana’s consumer base.

These affiliates – including the likes of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (farmers' arm of the RSS), the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (trade union body of the RSS), and the BJP’s Mahila Morcha (women's wing) -- have all