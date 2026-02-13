As Budget renews push for social sectors, gap in implementation persists
Spending on health and education as percentage of GDP is modest and below policy targets
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
Union Budget 2026-27 promised expanded welfare support, alongside continued commitment to fiscal consolidation. Beyond headline-making announcements, the test lies in how effectively allocations are spent. Welfare expenditure is both a political signal and a fiscal tool — expanded in times of stress and tightened to meet deficit targets. An examination of scheme-level utilisation and broader sectoral trends suggests a complex story.