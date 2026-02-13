As Budget renews push for social sectors, gap in implementation persists

Several flagship schemes show sharp divergences between Budget estimates (BE) and revised estimates (RE) for FY26. While PM-Kisan, MGNREGA and PM Garib Kalyan Yojana used their funds completely, several infrastructure and urban development schemes trailed. PMAY-Urban 2.0 spent just 8.57 per cent of its allocated funds, the PM Internship Scheme 4.86 per cent, and the Urban Challenge Fund 10 per cent. Jal Jeevan Mission spent only 25.37 per cent of its allocation, and Swachh Bharat 40 per cent. PM-Ayushman Bharat, a health insurance scheme, utilised only 58.17 per cent of its funds.