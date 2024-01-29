Budget 2024: Govt calls all-party meet on Jan 30, ahead of budget session

In anticipation of the upcoming Budget Session scheduled from January 31 to February 9, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has called for a meeting with floor leaders from various political parties on Tuesday. This customary practice allows leaders to speak on issues they plan to address in Parliament while the government shares insights into its agenda, seeking cooperation from all quarters.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present an interim budget on February 1, just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. A full Budget presentation will follow after the 2024 general elections conclude and the new government takes charge.





Also Read: Budget 2024: Women entrepreneurs advocate inclusive policies, skilling The Budget Session will kick off with President Droupadi Murmu's address. Last year's Budget Session comprised two parts, totalling 25 sittings for both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

What is an Interim Budget?

An interim budget serves as a financial statement presented during an election year or a transitional period. It functions as a temporary financial plan, catering to government expenditures until a new government is elected and can present a full Budget. Typically, it seeks approvals for expenses until the end of the government's tenure. This is known as a vote of account.

The "halwa" ceremony marks the final stage for preparation for the Interim Budget 2024. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman participated in the traditional ceremony last week. After the halwa was distributed, the entire staff involved in budget preparation, officials, and support staff entered the "lock-in" period, which will remain in place until the Budget's official presentation. This measure ensures the confidentiality of budget-related information, preventing leaks before the official unveiling.

Where to watch the Interim Budget 2024

followed here for news updates and analysis. The live broadcast of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech on February 1 can be viewed on DD News and will be streamed on Business Standard's website. Comprehensive coverage and insights on Budget 2024 can befor news updates and analysis.

(With agency inputs)

