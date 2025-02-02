Business Standard

Budget 2025-26 allocates Rs 2,500 crore for plug-and-play industrial parks

According to the Budget documents, the allocation for the department has been increased by 64 per cent to Rs 13,145.06 crore for 2025-26 from the revised estimate of Rs 8,011 crore in 2024-25

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has allocated Rs 2,500 in the Budget 2025-26 for a new scheme for plug and play industrial parks.

The new scheme is formulated to facilitate development of investment-ready plug and play industrial parks with complete infrastructure.

The minister has significantly increased the budgetary allocation for the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), which deals with issues like foreign direct investment policy, startups and promoting manufacturing.

According to the Budget documents, the allocation for the department has been increased by 64 per cent to Rs 13,145.06 crore for 2025-26 from the revised estimate of Rs 8,011 crore in 2024-25.

 

The segments where allocations were increased for the next fiscal include intellectual property related works (Rs 321.34 crore), Footwear, Leather and Accessories Development Programme (Rs 350 crore), National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (Rs 2,500 crore), Fund of Funds 2.0 (Rs 2,000 crore), and PLI for white goods (Rs 444.54 crore).

The minister has announced a national manufacturing mission, which will be a new scheme for providing policy support, execution of roadmaps, governance and monitoring framework for the manufacturing sector to promote Make in India.

Funds for the Industrial Development of UT of Jammu and Kashmir has been increased to Rs 300 crore for 2025-26.

