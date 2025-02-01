Budget 2025: FM promises intervention in 100 districts to boost crop yields

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, delivering the first full Budget of the third term of the Narendra Modi government, announced a targeted intervention in 100 districts across the country under the Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana. This scheme aims to increase productivity, promote crop diversification, expand irrigation coverage, and improve storage facilities. The programme, which will be implemented in collaboration with states, is modelled on the aspirational districts programme of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. However, the Budget fine print reveals that no central assistance has been allocated for the scheme. Additionally, the Budget announced the establishment of a National Makhana (foxnut) Board in poll-bound Bihar, with an allocation of Rs 100 crore. Bihar is India’s largest producer of foxnuts, and the state’s agriculture minister has long advocated for special emphasis on the crop. The Budget also promised a new urea plant with a capacity of 1.27 million tonnes in Namrup, Assam, to boost domestic fertiliser production. Agricultural Research and Cotton Development On the agriculture research front, the Budget announced the National Mission on Hybrid Seeds, but with a modest allocation of Rs 100 crore. The Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE) received a budgetary allocation of Rs 10,466.49 crore, reflecting a marginal 3 per cent increase over the previous year. For cotton crop development, which has faced a sharp decline in yields due to limited technological advancements, the FY26 Budget introduced a new mission with an allocation of Rs 500 crore. A series of tax adjustments were also announced for the cotton sector, including yarn and knitting. Pulses Mission and Procurement Reforms The largest new scheme introduced in the Budget was the National Mission on Pulses, with an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore. “Our government will now launch a six-year Mission for Aatmanirbharta in Pulses, with a special focus on tur, urad, and masoor. Central agencies, including NAFED and NCCF, will procure as much of these three pulses as offered by registered farmers over the next four years, under contract agreements with these agencies,” Sitharaman announced. Budgetary Allocations for Agriculture and Rural Development The agriculture and allied sectors received a budgetary allocation of Rs 171,437 crore, marking a 22 per cent increase over the Revised Estimate (RE) of FY25 and a 13 per cent increase over the Budget Estimate (BE) of FY25. This is one of the largest increases in budgetary allocation for the agriculture and allied sectors in recent years. For the food and consumer sectors, the food subsidy was pegged at Rs 203,420 crore, reflecting a marginal 3 per cent increase over the RE of FY26. However, the fertiliser subsidy was lowered to Rs 167,887 crore in the BE of FY26, compared to Rs 171,299 crore in the RE of FY25. Rural Development and Welfare Schemes For the rural sector, the Budget Estimate for MGNREGA was set at Rs 86,000 crore, remaining unchanged from the BE and RE of FY25. The allocation for rural housing schemes was raised to Rs 54,832 crore, significantly higher than the RE of Rs 32,426 crore for FY25.