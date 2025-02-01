Business Standard

Budget 2025: Railway capex falls flat; revenue receipt to cross Rs 3 trn

Budget 2025: Railway capex falls flat; revenue receipt to cross Rs 3 trn

Railways' revenue receipts are expected to surpass Rs 3 trillion for the first time in history, benefiting from infrastructure investments made in recent years

Indian Railways, which had a separate budget until 2016, received little mention in the Budget speech. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Dhruvaksh SahaShine Jacob New Delhi/Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

For the second consecutive year, Indian Railways, which had a separate budget until 2016, received little mention in the Budget speech. Even in detail, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has maintained the capital expenditure (capex) outlay for Railways at Rs 2.65 trillion, nearly unchanged from the 2024-25 Budget Estimate (BE) and Revised Estimate (RE).
 
Notably, Railways' revenue receipts are expected to surpass Rs 3 trillion for the first time in history, benefiting from infrastructure investments made in recent years.
 
The 2025-26 capex includes:
 

Rs 2.52 trillion from government budget support (general revenues)

Rs 10,000 crore from extra-budgetary resources

Rs 3,000 crore from internal resources

Rs 200 crore from the Nirbhaya Fund

In 2023-24, the actual capex stood at Rs 2.62 trillion.

 
In a positive development for the national transporter, total receipts—comprising revenues from passengers, goods, other coaching, sundry sources, and Railway Recruitment Boards—have increased by 8 per cent, reaching Rs 3.02 trillion in the BE for 2025-26, up Rs 23,100 crore from Rs 2.79 trillion in the RE for 2024-25.
 

Railways' Operating Ratio and Financial Health 
The operating ratio, a key financial performance metric for Indian Railways, is targeted at 98.43 per cent in the BE for 2025-26, compared to 98.9 per cent in the RE for 2024-25 and 98.43 per cent in the actual figures for 2023-24.
 
This means that Indian Railways will be spending Rs 98.43 for every Rs 100 earned.
 
Budget Speech Mentions: Focus on MRO Expansion 
The only mention of Railways in Sitharaman's Budget speech was regarding the relaxation of norms for the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) industry. The government extended MRO incentives already available for the aviation and shipping sectors to the railway sector, a move aimed at making India a hub for such facilities and boosting transportation sector growth.
 
“In the July 2024 Budget, to promote domestic MROs for aircraft and ships, I had extended the time limit for the export of foreign-origin goods imported for repairs from six months to one year, with a further extension of one year. I now propose to extend the same dispensation for railway goods,” Sitharaman said in her speech.
 
Reimbursements and Debt Servicing for Railway Projects 
For FY26, the reimbursement of losses on the operation of strategic lines has been set at Rs 2,739.18 crore, up from Rs 2,602.81 crore in the RE for 2024-25.
 
An allocation of Rs 706 crore has been provided in the BE for 2025-26 for debt servicing of market borrowings related to National Projects.
 
The capital expenditure provision includes:
 

Funding for asset acquisition, construction, and replacement

Support from general revenues as gross budgetary support (including the Railway Safety Fund and Rashtriya Rail Sanraksha Kosh)

Allocations from the Nirbhaya Fund

