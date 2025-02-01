Business Standard

Budget FY26: Boost for cancer care; gig workers under health cover

Budget FY26: Boost for cancer care; gig workers under health cover

The government will establish cancer care centres in every district across India by FY25

Doctor, Medical, Health care

Additionally, six other medicines will be eligible for concessional customs duty at 5 per cent. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Anjali Singh
Feb 01 2025

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined several key initiatives for the healthcare sector in the Union Budget for FY25, including the establishment of cancer care centres, exemption of basic customs duty on life-saving drugs, and enhanced social security provisions for online platform workers.
 
The government will establish cancer care centres in every district across India by FY25. Sitharaman announced that 200 cancer day-care centres will be added by the end of the financial year, aiming to make cancer treatment more accessible across the country.
 
Sitharaman also announced that 36 life-saving drugs and medicines will be added to the list of those fully exempted from basic customs duty (BCD). Additionally, six other medicines will be eligible for concessional customs duty at 5 per cent. The exemption will also apply to bulk drugs required for manufacturing these medicines.
 
 
Furthermore, drugs included in patient assistance programmes run by pharmaceutical companies will continue to be fully exempt from BCD, provided they are supplied free of cost to patients. The government has also proposed adding 37 more medicines to the exemption list and introducing 13 new patient assistance programmes.
 
Recognising the growing role of gig workers in the digital economy, the government has proposed a series of measures to improve their welfare.
 
Gig workers engaged with online platforms will be provided with identity cards and registered on the e-Shram portal, which will enable them to receive healthcare benefits under the PM Jan Arogya Yojana. These measures are expected to directly benefit nearly 1 crore gig workers across the country.

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

